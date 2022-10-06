Toshakhana case: ECP seeks Imran’s account details from SBP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) sought accounts detail of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in a case pertaining to the Toshakhana gifts, local media reported on Wednesday.

The ECP is hearing a disqualification reference against Imran Khan over failing to declare gifts retained from the Toshakhana. The ECP penned down a letter to the SBP, seeking accounts detail of the former prime minister.

The ECP would announce the reserved verdict after reviewing the accounts detail, sources added. Earlier in September, the ECP reserved its verdict in the Toshakhana reference against former prime minister Imran Khan.

Barrister Ali Zafar in his arguments before the ECP said the disqualification under Article 62-1-F was the prerogative of the courts, not the ECP. “Has any court proved that Khan is not Sadiq and Ameen,” Barrister Ali Zafar asked. Imran Khan’s lawyer said the ECP was not a court but a commission and the disqualification case under Article 62-1-F of the Constitution cannot be heard by the ECP. The ECP, after hearing arguments of the PTI lawyer, reserved the judgment in the Toshakhana case against Imran Khan.