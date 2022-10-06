Govt to slash prices of POL products, energy soon: Gillani

MULTAN: Former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani on Wednesday said that Pakistan People’s Party is the only party in the country that believes in the supremacy of law and constitution. He said the PDM government is trying day and night to steer the country out of the economic crisis. The price of the dollar, petrol and power will decrease day by day and they will become cheaper soon.

Addressing South Punjab PPP General Council at People’s Secretariat at Multan Bilawal House, he said if the PTI government was not removed democratically, a Sri Lanka-like situation would have arisen in the country. The forces that brought PTI to power in the 2018 general election were also disappointed with this government. He said the regime change narrative of Imran Khan is losing its strength as people have realised that the entire American cipher episode was a drama.

He said Imran Khan has only one narrative of everything being fine as long as he is in power but the country may break if he is not given power, such a portrayal can only come from country’s enemies. Imran Khan’s previous sit-in, from holding Islamabad hostage to preventing the Chinese President’s visit to Gwadar, from suspending the IMF agreement to sabotaging it, from destroying the economy to destroying institutions, his agenda has remained the same all along, he explained categorically. Gillani said that elections would be held on time as they cannot be held on anyone’s wish.

He said that after the end of the cipher drama, the courts should automatically take notice and take action against this incompetent Imrani group and punish them for the crime of putting the country at stake only for their power.

He said the Sindh Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces have been badly affected by the floods. Gillani said among the affected people, the largest numbers are labourers and farmers. Due to the current flood, about 300,000 houses have been destroyed and about 40 million people displaced. The government is using all resources to ensure all possible help, he concluded.