PFA food regulators delegated powers

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has delegated powers to the heads of different wings to streamline the management system.

Punjab Food Authority Director General Mudassar Riaz passed an order to empower the food regulators, including additional director generals, directors, additional directors and deputy directors.

The Director General delegated the powers to the food regulators under Section-49 of the Punjab Food Authority (Delegation of Powers) Regulations 2017. He said the deputy director (operations) would be the administrative head and responsible for overall supervision of the wings in a district.

The tasks and targets assigned by the head of the wing concerned will also be communicated to the deputy director (Operations) who will be responsible for achieving the targets, he added.

Mudassar Riaz said the authority also delegated the powers regarding approval of leave and transfer/ posting to the heads of the wing concerned. The operations and licensing wing will be jointly responsible in a district for recovery of pending licence fee and fine while supervised by Deputy Director (Operations), he said and added that the Public Relations Director will head the nutrition awareness campaigns in Punjab. He directed Additional Director General (Operations) and deputy directors to submit the monthly progress report of field formation to the office of the Director General for review.