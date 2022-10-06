 
close
Thursday October 06, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Resuscitate real estate

October 06, 2022

The last federal budget included some measures which were catastrophic for the real-estate sector. It is time for the new finance minister to remove these minefields and restart growth and economic activity in this vital sector of the economy.

P S Ahmad

Oshkosh, USA

Comments