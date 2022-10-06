Scale it up

The new modern-looking red bus service in Karachi, named the People’s Bus Service, has very reasonable fares and is providing a very helpful service to the residents of the city.
Unfortunately, this service is only available in a few areas, forcing many commuters who rely on public transport to use the old rundown buses. The city and provincial administrations are requested to expand this project further and make it available on all the major bus routes.
Uzma Akram
Karachi
