Two Rangers soldiers shot by fleeing suspects

Two Rangers soldiers were wounded by the firing of fleeing suspects in the Malir area of Karachi on Wednesday, according to the spokesman for the paramilitary force.

The spokesman said Rangers were on routine patrol to curb criminal activities when they tried to intercept two suspects on a motorbike near the Kohi Goth area of Malir. He said the suspects sped up their two-wheeler instead of stopping, and also opened fire on the soldiers who were trying to chase them, resulting in injuries to Sepoy Ramzan and Sepoy Shahid Iqbal as the suspects managed to escape.