Installments on KE bills offered

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) has partnered with K-Electric (KE) to offer the utility customers pay their power bills through installment plan options of up to 3 months, a statement said on Wednesday.

The initiative would ease customers’ payment burden in times of economic crunch, the bank said.

Faysal Islami Noor Card holders would be able to pay their electricity bills through easy instalment plan options of up to 3 months.

Speaking on the occasion, head consumer finance at Aneeq Malik said, “Customer convenience has always been of paramount importance to the bank and our partnership with K-Electric is a depiction of our commitment to our customers.”

He was confident that the proposition would allow customers to manage their monthly expenditures in a convenient manner.

Feroz Khan, head unsecured business at FBL, further added that the partnership was aimed at easing customer expenditure on their KE billings specifically in the high billing periods.

KE chief distribution officer Amer Zia said the collaboration would provide a relief to their customers.