Policy commitments made by Pakistan to continue to apply: IMF

ISLAMABAD: The resident representative of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday that policy commitments made by Pakistani authorities to resume the support programme continue to apply.
“Policy commitments made by the Pakistani authorities as part of the Seventh and Eighth review under their IMF-support program continue to apply,” IMF representative in Islamabad Esther Pérez Ruiz told Reuters.
She said policy discussions, including how to target support to those affected by the floods while maintaining macroeconomic stability, will commence in coming weeks after the damage assessment report becomes available.
