24 juniors to compete in ATT event from October 15

KARACHI: As many as 24 junior players including an Indian have entered to play the leg-1 of Pakistan ATF (16 & Under) Asian Tennis Tour that is to be held in Lahore from October 15-23.

According to the entry list, Haider Ali is top seed and Bilal Asim is second seed while Samer Zaman is the third seed.

India’s Evaan Luthra is fourth seed out of total 16 main draw players in the boys’ category of this Asian Tennis TourCategory 2 championship.

Three foreigners from India, Britain, and Hong Kong have withdrawn. There are four events in this championship.