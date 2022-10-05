Court grants exemption from appearance to PM

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday granted permanent exemption from personal appearance to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a money-laundering and assets beyond means reference against him and his family members.

The court also granted one-time exemption to co-accused Hamza Shehbaz. The court directed Shehbaz Sharif to nominate a pleader, who will appear on his behalf, and adjourned the hearing till October 25.