Power workers demand linemen induction, work safety

LAHORE:Electricity/Wapda workers observed a protest day in the country on Tuesday under All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA. They demanded the government intervene to stop accidents of line staff resulting in tragic deaths, adding 45 linemen have died this year due to accidents during work.

There is a serious shortage of line staff due to which linemen remain constantly under pressure. They are all overworked which poses risk to their lives. The work they do demands alertness. Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union demanded the PM and the minister fill vacant posts urgently and ensure safety and health of the workers employed in the industry, they said. The electricity workers’ protest rally was country-wide. Marches and rally were organised in Peshawar, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Quetta and other cities.

In Lahore, hundreds of workers held a protest rally outside Lahore Press Club carrying national flags and banners in support of their demands. Khurshid Ahmad, General Secretary, of the union reminded the federal and provincial governments that it is their national, constitutional, legal duty and international obligation to ensure the workers’ safety. He called upon the government to provide healthy working conditions to the employees in the industry.