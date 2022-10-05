This letter refers to the article ‘Strategic exhaustion’ (October 3, 2022) by Javid Husain. The article very clearly explains the causes of strategic exhaustion and what can be done to deal with them. But the question is: who is going to solve these issues? It is the duty of our leaders but, sadly, it seems like our leaders are not bothered to take action. Researchers and analysts have been highlighting the same problems and recommending the same solutions for decades, but we have yet to see a leader with the will or capability to do what must be done.

Zakeer Zakreeya

Awaran