Man killed over demolition of illegal portion of Nazimabad building

A man was killed in a shooting after a scuffle over the demolition of an illegal portion of a building in District Central’s Nazimabad area on Tuesday night. The deceased was identified as Kashif alias Kashif Lallu, and Gulbahar police said he had been shot once in the head. His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

According to witnesses, Kashif, along with a demolition team of the Sindh Building Control Authority, had arrived to demolish an illegal portion in a building located near the Inquiry Office. However, when the building owner, Daniyal Ali, and others offered resistance, someone opened fire. Kashif suffered a bullet wound to his head and died on the spot.

DSP Abdul Ghaffar Shah said it was yet to be ascertained whether Kashif was a builder or linked to the portion mafia as the investigation was in the preliminary stage.

Man stabbed to death

A man was stabbed to death and another wounded during a clash in the Sher Shah market on Tuesday. Rescuers transported the casualties to the Civil Hospital Karachi, where the deceased was identified as 22-year-old Yasin Arif, while the injured was Yasin, 28, son of Ismail. Police said that both the victims had old clothes’ shops in the market where they fought over a personal dispute.

Murder suspect arrested

Sir Syed police on Tuesday claimed to have solved a nine-year-old murder case by arresting a suspect. The police said Riaz alias Raja had killed a person, namely Aslam, in 2013. During the initial course of an interrogation, Raja told the police that he worked as an accountant at a drug den in New Karachi Industrial Area in 2013 where he had a fight with Aslam. During the fight, he opened fire on him and took him to a private hospital where the victim succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Later, he dumped his body in garbage. The murder case was registered at the New Karachi Industrial Area police station. The suspect had gone underground after committing the crime.

Citizen wounded by police

Family members and relatives of a man who was wounded in police firing in Gulistan-e-Jauhar staged a protest on Tuesday.

Aman was wounded when a cop opened fire to stop two suspects who were trying to escape under the cover of fire in the early hour of Tuesday. Following the incident, a large number of his family members, relatives and friends gathered and staged a protest and also set tyres on fire to block the traffic flow. Police reached the scene and assured them of their full cooperation.