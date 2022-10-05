Gold gains Rs2,150/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs2,150 per tola on Tuesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs148,450 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs1,843 to Rs127,272.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $38 to $1,704 per ounce.

Silver rates increased by Rs60 to Rs1,620 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also increased by Rs51.44 to Rs1,337.44.