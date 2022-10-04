Three Pak players in Malta Squash Masters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s three players will participate in Malta Squash Masters that is to be held at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta from November 11-13.
Kashif Khan and Usama Khan will feature in 40-plus category while Shah Nawaz is to compete in 45-plus category in this championship that is sanctioned by the European Squash Federation.
“This is my first international event. I am very excited to represent Pakistan at this level. I hope to give my best,” said Kashif while talking to ‘The News’. Usama, who is also playing Dutch Masters Open, is a former national player. “We have applied for the visa and hope to produce good results in this big event,” said Usama.
