PDM imposed on nation under a plot: Cheema

LAHORE: Adviser to CM on Information Omer Sarfaraz Cheema said that the imported government is making amendments in the accountability laws of their liking in order to conceal their corruption. He expressed these views while talking to media representatives after the inauguration of calligraphy exhibition in connection with the Ashra Shan-e-Prophet (PBUH) at Alhamra on Monday.

Adviser to CM stated that the Punjab government was taking practical steps to impart public awareness about the teachings of Prophet (PBUH). He said that a gang of PDM has been imposed on the nation under a planned conspiracy. The motive of PDM is to fill up their coffers while the mission of Chairman PTI Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is to serve the public. The Punjab government is not doing vindictive politics and is doing politics of public service.

Cheema while apprising of the public-friendly steps of the Punjab government said that Rescue-1122 service has been launched in all the tehsils of Punjab. Ehsaas Ration Programme has also been launched in Punjab from which a common man will get huge relief and business opportunities will also be provided to the shopkeepers.

Omer Cheema said that the eyes of the nation are focused on those who took the oath to safeguard as well as uphold the constitution and the law. If those who took an oath to uphold the constitution and the law did not intercept the PDM gang then the nation will stop them. He said that we have been tolerating difficulties in our war against the mafias and in our movement for justice for the past 26 years.