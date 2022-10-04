Officials asked to restore Munda Headworks

PESHAWAR: Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan has directed officials concerned to restore Munda Headworks on a permanent basis.

He said this while presiding over a review meeting on the Munda Headworks’ restoration work, said a handout.Irrigation Secretary Muhammad Ayaz, Chief Engineer South Nasir Ghafoor Khan and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

At the meeting, the participants were informed about the progress made so far in the rehabilitation of Munda Headworks.Nasir Ghafoor Khan, while briefing the meeting, said a temporary dam had been constructed and the water supply restored.He said that work was underway to make the dam stronger and more sustainable.