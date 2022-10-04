No way out

This refers to the letter ‘Rotten leaders’ (October 3, 2022) by SRH Hashmi. The letter argues that political corruption can be solved by “removing, through legal means, the top leadership of the major political parties”, which will “create space for people of competence and integrity to assume leadership positions”.

The letter does not explain how this suggestion can be implemented constitutionally and who would be responsible for doing so. He claims that the leaders are corrupt, but these same leaders have largely been acquitted by the courts in the corruption cases filed against them. Unfortunately, there appears to be no solution to the nation’s moral decay.

Shaista Anwar Kirmani

Karachi