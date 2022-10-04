Save Wahi Pandhi

The floods have caused a great deal of suffering for the residents of Wahi Pandhi. The poor have lost their homes and their loss has been compounded by the spread of water-borne diseases such as malaria, due to the failure of the authorities to drain the pools of stagnant water left by the flooding. Furthermore, proper medical facilities have not been made available to the affectees, leading to many unnecessary deaths. Even the medical stores are short on crucial drugs because the road connecting Wahi Pandhi to the DHQ in Dadu has been cut off.

The only way to get to Dadu for better medical services is to take a boat. Most of the time, seriously ill or injured patients pass away before reaching Dadu. The Sindh government must set up medical camps in Wahi Pandhi and the town hospital requires more trained staff to deal with the influx in patients.

Riaz Ahmed

Wahi Pandhi