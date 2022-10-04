REAP elects new office-bearers

KARACHI: Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) has elected Chela Ram Kewlani as chairman and Haseeb Ali Khan as senior vice chairman of the association for the year 2022-23, a statement said on Monday.

Habib ur Rehman was elected as vice chairman while Muhammad Noman was elected as treasurer of REAP, the association said. Members of its managing committee elected include Muzammil Rauf, Mian Ahmed Akbar, Muhammad Rafiq, Ch. Samee Ullah Naeem, Taufiq Ahmed Khan, Usama Tariq, Usama Shafique, Ms Yasmin Ismail, and Mrs Rizwana Sameen.