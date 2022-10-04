REAP elects new office-bearers

KARACHI: Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) has elected Chela Ram Kewlani as chairman and Haseeb Ali Khan as senior vice chairman of the association for the year 2022-23, a statement said on Monday.
Habib ur Rehman was elected as vice chairman while Muhammad Noman was elected as treasurer of REAP, the association said. Members of its managing committee elected include Muzammil Rauf, Mian Ahmed Akbar, Muhammad Rafiq, Ch. Samee Ullah Naeem, Taufiq Ahmed Khan, Usama Tariq, Usama Shafique, Ms Yasmin Ismail, and Mrs Rizwana Sameen.
KARACHI: General body of the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association has elected Saquib H. Shirazi, president...
KARACHI: Lucky Cement Limited has won the Management Association of Pakistan’s corporate excellence award in...
KARACHI: Meezan Bank has received ‘Best Company in Financial Category’ award at the 37th Corporate Excellence...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs200 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh...
London: Major oil-producing nations led by Saudi Arabia and Russia are expected to make this week their biggest output...
London: The pound jumped one percent against the dollar on Monday after the British government dropped a controversial...
Comments