PTI leadership not afraid of lawsuits, arrests: Qureshi

MULTAN: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Monday, that Imran Khan’s narrative has become the voice of the nation.

The nation knows that Imran Khan is right and on the true path and the nation has decided to support the truth. The people of Punjab have rejected the PDM in the by polls held on July 17 and gave a clear message that the imported rulers are not acceptable at any cost

“In the October 16 by-elections, the message of rejecting imported rulers will be sent once again. Contrary to popular mandate, the imported rulers cling to power by force. They have to go home. The countdown has begun. The government’s feet have been uprooted,” saying the imported rulers sought an NRO from the very first day in parliament.