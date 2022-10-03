95pc find it difficult to buy daily-use items: survey

ISLAMABAD: The inflation and present condition of economy have affected the buying power of Pakistanis.
The people are complaining about dwindling power to purchase daily-use items, houses and cars. They are also finding themselves unable to save money for future. This was revealed in a three-month report of IPSOS Consumer Confidence Survey 2022. More than 1,000 people participated in the survey carried out during September 7 and September 12.
The latest survey reports 6 percent increase in the people who talked about difficulties in purchasing daily-use commodities in the previous survey. The percentage now stands at 95. The percentage of people who find no difficulty has dropped to 5 percent from 11 percent.
Similarly, the percentage of people who are not so confident in making big purchases like a car or a house has increased to 95 from 91. The percentage of people who can easily make such purchases has decreased from 4 percent to 5 percent. In the survey, 93 percent say saving is not possible and are unable to make any investment. Seven percent, however, say they can do that.
