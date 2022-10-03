Imran deserves to be made an example: Maryam

PMLN Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz. —File Photo

LAHORE: PMLN Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sunday said the US cipher was not just a piece of paper but a trust of the State of Pakistan and whoever betrayed it should be made an example. In a tweet, Maryam said Imran Khan should be made an example so that no foreign agent could dare harm the country by changing political guise for dollars.



