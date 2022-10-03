 
Imran deserves to be made an example: Maryam

By Our Correspondent
October 03, 2022
PMLN Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz. —File Photo
LAHORE: PMLN Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sunday said the US cipher was not just a piece of paper but a trust of the State of Pakistan and whoever betrayed it should be made an example. In a tweet, Maryam said Imran Khan should be made an example so that no foreign agent could dare harm the country by changing political guise for dollars.


