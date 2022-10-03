Flood victims returning to native areas: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon has said that displaced victims of the floods in the province continued returning to their native areas after the receding of the floodwaters.

He maintained that in the last 24 hours, a total of 7,207 displaced persons had returned from makeshift shelters to their native areas. The district administration had been providing transport facilities and food rations to the displaced flood victims who were going back to their towns and villages, he added.

The information minister explained that currently 357,855 displaced flood victims were living in makeshift shelters in the province. They included 115,209 children and 87,716 women.He explained that people at the relief camps were being served cooked food twice a day and provided essential medical services.

He said that in the last 24 hours, another 43,259 flood-affected families had been given ration bags by the Sindh government. He added that in the last 24 hours, flood victims had received 5,900 tents, 17,500 pieces of tarpaulin sheets, 5,500 mosquito nets, 51,999 solar lights and 2,400 kitchen sets.