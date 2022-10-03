UAE’s new visa policy to be enforced from today

ISLAMABAD: The UAE’s new visa rules will come into force from October 3, and among the major changes, which were approved by the Cabinet in April, are longer visit visas for tourists, long-term residency for professionals and easy access to the 10-year golden visa initiative.

The golden visa holders, who stay outside the country, will not have their permits cancelled. The visitors, who cancel their residency visas, will have a six-month grace period to stay in the country. Previously, the visitors were allowed only one month grace period.

The new visas include a standard 60-day entry permit rather than 30 days as practiced and a five-year, multi-entry tourist visa, that allows visitors to stay in the country for up to 90 days in a row.‘The National UAE’ reported. The UAE government will also introduce a five-year green visa, which is aimed at skilled workers, freelancers and the self-employed, while a job exploration entry visa is also introduced for the degree holders that does not require a sponsor or a host.

The parents can sponsor their male children until the age of 25 up from 18, allowing them to remain in the UAE after school and university. The golden visa initiative will also be expanded, as skilled professionals on salaries of Dh30,000 ($8,100) a month or more, will find it easier to secure a 10-year visa. The current holders whose passports have expired can apply for a new one through ICP’s website or smart app or the country’s embassies and consulates.