Girl dies of dengue in Jamrud

JAMRUD: Another girl died of dengue in Jamrud subdivision, taking the death toll from the disease nine so far in the area.
Fajar, 13, daughter of Zameer Gul, died of dengue infection in the Ghandi area of Jamrud on Sunday. She had been under treatment for the last eight days in a hospital but she could not recover.
So far, the disease has claimed nine lives in Jamrud, including four females and five males and all of them were young people.
Hundreds of people have been infected by the virus in Jamrud, while locals claimed that the government was not paying attention to the serious problem.
PESHAWAR: To improve capacity of its staff in revenue forecasting, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority arranged...
BARA: Police recovered arrested two persons and foiled a drug smuggling bid here on Sunday.An official of Bara Police...
PESHAWAR: Food Safety and Halal Food Authority here on Sunday sealed a fake honey manufacturing unit in Tajabad area...
PESHAWAR: Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Managing Director Amir Fida Paracha on Sunday said he would cooperate with the...
NOWSHERA: Warning the government against arresting former prime minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf...
KHAR: The police claimed to have seized 25 kilogram hashish and arrested an alleged drug peddler in the jurisdiction...
Comments