Girl dies of dengue in Jamrud

JAMRUD: Another girl died of dengue in Jamrud subdivision, taking the death toll from the disease nine so far in the area.

Fajar, 13, daughter of Zameer Gul, died of dengue infection in the Ghandi area of Jamrud on Sunday. She had been under treatment for the last eight days in a hospital but she could not recover.

So far, the disease has claimed nine lives in Jamrud, including four females and five males and all of them were young people.

Hundreds of people have been infected by the virus in Jamrud, while locals claimed that the government was not paying attention to the serious problem.