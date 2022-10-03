China Study Centre marks founding day

PESHAWAR: China Study Center, University of Peshawar organised a ceremony to mark the founding day of the People’s Republic of China.

Chief Minister’s Special Assistant on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif was chief guest on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Saif said that the Pak-China friendship is getting stronger day by day.

Faculty members, scholars and students participated in the event. On the occasion, Saif congratulated Chinese people on their national day and advised students to pay attention to understanding Chinese culture, history and civilisation.

He said that Pakistan and China have friendly relations and the younger generation should benefit from this all-weather friendship. He particularly emphasized on galvanizing people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

Prof Dr Zahid Anwar, Pro Vice Chancellor and Director China Study Center, said that the China Study Center at University of Peshawar had been established in 2016 with cooperation of Chinese Embassy in Pakistan.

Since his becoming the director of the Center, the Chinese Embassy gave several grants for the establishment of CSC, scholarships, equipment and research, which was properly distributed among the students, schools, centers and departments of the university.

He said the Center is thankful to both federal and provincial governments, HEC, Vice Chancellor UoP and last but not the least Chinese Embassy, Islamabad for its wholehearted support to China Study Center.