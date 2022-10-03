Tainted food discarded

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has raided a food factory on Sheikhupura Road and stopped its production over multiple violations besides discarding 15,336-kg unwholesome food.
The raiding team discarded 8,300-kg Irani Cake, 700 litres of used oil, 500-kg substandard nimko, 350-kg substandard chocolate and 77-kg loose colours. A PFA team under the supervision of PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik, Additional Director Operations and Deputy Director Operations conducted the raid.
Mudassar Riaz said that the authority took action against the factory over the presence of huge expired food articles, an abundance of insects, stinky environment and the worst condition of hygiene. Apart from that, the Food Business Operator (FBO) failed to present the record of product registration, approval of labelling and medical certificates of workers to the PFA team.
