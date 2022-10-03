CAP celebrates 75th Independence Day

LAHORE:The Citizens Archive of Pakistan (CAP) Museum arranged a performance by Lahore Jazz Ensemble in its open-air auditorium which was a treat to the music lovers. The musicians enthralled the audience. The auditorium was full of dignitaries.

The Lahore Jazz Ensemble’s musicians played varied instruments and were highly in sync with one another. The performance was simply breathtaking. The instruments being played were violin, Sindhi sarangi, guitar, acoustic guitar, key board, tabla, dholak, flute, tambourine and chimta. The coordination among the instrumentalists was amazing.

They started with the song ‘Mainoo nehr walay pul tae bula k’ and there was no stopping them. They played seven numbers. Before the guests settled to listen to music, they viewed the archives at CAP Museum which have been displayed quite elegantly. The language of the history written on the walls of CAP is simple and profound, actually very well-written, one must say.

A platform at railway station has been recreated with a train bogey parked there and a counter where tickets were issued. The train invites visitors. Inside the train a pleasant surprise awaits them. There are seats on which you sit and wear a headphone that covers your eyes as well. A powerful film on what the people went through during migration to Pakistan when the partition of the subcontinent took place, goes before your eyes. Our eyes more from one end to the other. The film jolts us and is quite an experience. A must see, I would say. At the CAP Museum they have created the first government office after Pakistan came into being where the newly arrived would report. There are images of the first passport on display on the wall. A corner has been allocated for taking photographs in different attires of leaders.