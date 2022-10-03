CM launches Rs100bn Ehsaas Ration programme

LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday launched Punjab Ehsaas Ration Programme of Rs100 billion.

The Chairperson of Punjab Ehsaas Programme Senator Dr Sania Nishtar, former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi, Adviser Omer Sarfaraz Cheema also accompanied him.The chief minister started the Programme from the Bismillah General Store in the Shadman Market which got itself registered under the Ehsaas Ration Subsidy Programme. The chief minister was given a detailed briefing about the Programme by Dr Sania Nishtar.

The chief minister said that the Punjab government had launched the Ehsaas Ration Programme with a substantial amount of Rs100 billion for eight million families of the province. He disclosed that under the programme, the deserving families will get flour, pulses, cooking oil and ghee at 40 percent subsidised rate. He revealed that the deserving families can buy flour, ghee and pulses at 40 percent subsidy rate from the registered karyana stores, adding further edibles in the programme would be reviewed.

Ehsas Ration Programme is the vision of our leader Imran Khan and its scope would be extended to every street and town. The CM stated that the registration process would be continued for two weeks. Dr Sania Nishtar said that the registration/ enrolment process of the deserving and low income families was launched in all the districts of Punjab. The registration process was made very simple so that the people do not face any difficulty. The interesting head of the low income family can send their CNIC number on the toll-free number 8123. She apprised that registration can also be done on the web portal of Ehsaas Punjab and availability of android phone with the deserving persons is not essential. They can get themselves registered by sending an SMS.

MOBILE HEALTH UNITS SENT TO FLOOD-HIT AREAS OF SINDH: On the special direction of CM Pervaiz Elahi, the Punjab government has sent two mobile health units to the flooded areas of Sindh. The Punjab health department dispatched two mobile health units, medical teams and a medical relief mission comprising medicines for the flood-affected people of Sindh. One mobile health unit has been sent to District Khairpur and the other mobile health unit has been sent to Qambar Shahdadkot in the flood-affected areas. The chief minister stated that the Punjab government was standing with the flood- affected people of other provinces, including Sindh. He disclosed that even earlier 296 doctors, nurses, dispensers and nine trucks of medicines were sent to Sindh and Balochistan.