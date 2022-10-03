Peace deal

This letter refers to the article ‘The return of militancy’ (September 29, 2022) by Kamila Hyat. The resurgence of militancy in Pakistan has cost us dearly; if not dealt with immediately it will only lead to more loss. It is high time our leadership negotiates a workable ceasefire with the militants for the sake of our national security.

More fighting does not appear to be the answer, in the long-term. We are already going through an economic crisis and natural disaster, a security crisis will only exacerbate an already troubling situation.

Zakeer Zakreeya

Awaran