Monday October 03, 2022
Peace deal

October 03, 2022

This letter refers to the article ‘The return of militancy’ (September 29, 2022) by Kamila Hyat. The resurgence of militancy in Pakistan has cost us dearly; if not dealt with immediately it will only lead to more loss. It is high time our leadership negotiates a workable ceasefire with the militants for the sake of our national security.

More fighting does not appear to be the answer, in the long-term. We are already going through an economic crisis and natural disaster, a security crisis will only exacerbate an already troubling situation.

Zakeer Zakreeya

Awaran

