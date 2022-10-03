 
Monday October 03, 2022
Fool me once...

October 03, 2022

Bhutto promised “Roti, Kapra aur Makaan”. A financial impossibility. Imran Khan promised to bring back $200 billion, allegedly taken abroad illegally. Turns out there is no proof for these allegations. Both fooled the masses.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad

