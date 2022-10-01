UN to launch fresh appeal for Pakistan flood victims

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations will launch a fresh appeal next week for Pakistan flood victims, saying its initial $160 million appeal was insufficient to meet the country’s needs.

Devastating floods engulfed large swathes of Pakistan this month, killing more than 1,600 people and devastating the country’s infrastructure to cause damages estimated nearly at $30 billion.

Speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad, Julien Frederic Morcom-Harneis, the United Nations resident coordinator and humanitarian coordinator in Pakistan, said that the situation in flood-affected areas is worrying where waterborne diseases and skin infections are increasing.

“Children are facing hunger. Clean drinking water is not available besides health and food problems in these areas.” Julien Harneis said that the UN appeal of $160 million appeal was insufficient and the world body will launch a new one on October 4 in Geneva which will be for the next six months. “We will appeal for life-saving drugs along with our partners. The reconstruction and rehabilitation phase will come later.”

He urged the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and international organisations to come forward and help in rehabilitation work. The UN official said that they are working with the Sindh and Balochistan lawmakers in flood-ravaged areas.