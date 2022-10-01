21 new educational buildings being constructed for special children

LAHORE: Special Education Department Punjab is constructing 21 new buildings at a cost of Rs1,100 million for the educational institutions of special children in different districts of the province.
Secretary Special Education Saima Saeed said this at the opening ceremony of a newly-constructed building of Government Special
Education Centre Okara on Friday.
Saima further said that 303 institutions were currently working for the education and training of special children, in which about 38,000 special children were being educated and the government was providing all the facilities for free. There are about 600 buses for free pick and drop of special children. These children are also being given three uniforms yearly, she added.
SUKKUR: Two people were killed on Friday in a clash between Bhatti and Soomra clans over a land dispute in Khairpur,...
LAHORE: The Special Court Central on Friday adjourned the hearing of a money-laundering case against Prime Minister...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Friday ordered suspension the station house officer Industrial Area Islamabad...
QUETTA: At least one person was killed and 20 injured in an explosion in the main market of Balochistan’s Kohlu...
MINGORA: A large number of people took to the streets in Matta tehsil on Friday against the fresh wave of militancy in...
MANSEHRA: The National Commission on the Status of Women’s Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar has said that the...
Comments