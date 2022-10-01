21 new educational buildings being constructed for special children

LAHORE: Special Education Department Punjab is constructing 21 new buildings at a cost of Rs1,100 million for the educational institutions of special children in different districts of the province.

Secretary Special Education Saima Saeed said this at the opening ceremony of a newly-constructed building of Government Special

Education Centre Okara on Friday.

Saima further said that 303 institutions were currently working for the education and training of special children, in which about 38,000 special children were being educated and the government was providing all the facilities for free. There are about 600 buses for free pick and drop of special children. These children are also being given three uniforms yearly, she added.