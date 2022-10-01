WIL signs LoU for AKM series guns production

Wah : Wah Industries Limited (WIL), a subsidiary of Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) and FedArms, USA have signed a letter of understanding (LOU) to establish joint production of AKM series guns (auto/semi-auto). The LoU was signed in presence of POF & WIL board members, says a press release.

According to LOU, FedArms will provide part kits, testing protocols, technical pack, complete process layout in addition to imparting training to WIL/POF workforce. Both the companies have agreed for establishment of assembly of AR 15 and FR 15 Series Guns (Auto/Semi-Auto). The production line will have the capability to produce 4 x calibers; 9 x 19 mm, 7.62 x 39 mm, 7.62 x 51 mm and 5.56 x 45 mm. It is worth mentioning that the weapon will be supplied to Pakistani end users as well as its exports to friendly countries.

Establishment of Primer Plant is also a part of LOU. Plant & Machinery for establishment of facility will be provided by FedArm. Capacity of the project will be around 500 million primers/annum. FedArm are willing to invest in the form of ToT, provisioning of plant and machinery whereas POF/WIL would provide space, manpower and utilities.

Our exports strategy mainly includes high quality products, price competitiveness, short delivery schedules, diversification into the new product lines backed by strong proactive marketing endeavours. Our exports to over 40 countries in the Far East, Middle East, Europe, USA and Africa speak of our success and confidence of customers.

