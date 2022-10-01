QAU alumni appreciate faculty, staff for saving VC’s life

Islamabad : Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Alumni Association during a ceremony at Islamabad Club, presented the Award of Appreciation to Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ishtiaq Ali, Dr. Sohail Yousaf, Haroon Rashid Butt and Khan Muhammad to honour their extraordinary display of courage, bravery and resilience.
On August 14, 2022, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali narrowly escaped from a gun attack when faculty and staff members timely intercepted the attacker.
Senator Irfran-ul-Haque Siddiqui, chairman, Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training graced the occasion as chief guest.
The chairman appreciated faculty and staff members who foiled the assassination attempt by risking their own life.
The chief guest along with Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, vice chancellor, QAU and Murtaza Noor, secretary general, QAU Alumni Association distributed the awards.
Dr. Iqbal Chaudhary, coordinator general, Comstech Islamabad, Ambassador from Kazakhstan and Greece, Dr. Qasir Abbas, vice chancellor, University of Sargodha, Dr. Rauf-i-Azam, Vice Chancellor Punjab University of Technology, Rasul, Prof. Dr. Gul Majid, Vice Chancellor, Islamia College University, Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza, Vice Chancellor, LCWU, Lahore, Dr. Anila Kamal, Vice Chancellor, Rawalpindi Women University, Dr. Hasan Pro-Vice Chancellor Muslim Youth University, Islamabad, Dr. Sohaib Ahmed, Zafarullah Khan, Asif Noor, Dr. Mariam Anees, Director Student Affairs, QAU, also attended the ceremony. -- APP
