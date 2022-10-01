Islamabad Police to carry out surveillance through drones

Islamabad : The Capital police would ensure surveillance through drones and use police mounted force for safety at the capital's hiking trails and parks.

Mounted Patrolling Unit (MPU) would keep people safe on the capital’s hiking trails and parks safe, the police public relations officer said. He said that following the directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, surveillance through drones and mounted patrolling units would be ensured not only in urban belts but also at Margalla hiking trails, Fatima Jinnah park, and F-9 park.

DIG (Safe City) Romail Akram said that the Islamabad capital police is committed to ensuring the protection of the lives and property of the citizens and the latest technology and effective policing techniques to be used for this purpose. The IGP has also directed to beef up efforts against criminals.