Country can’t afford more video, audio scams: Ashrafi

LAHORE:Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that country’s political situation is volatile and it cannot afford more conflicts, and badly needed reconciliation. He said this while talking to the media after a Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference here on Friday.

He said that video and audio leaks are not in the interests of the nation in any case. He said the stubborn attitudes are causing serious harm to the country and the nation. He lamented that entire political leadership and media are engaged in video and audio leaks at a time when over 70 percent country was under floods.

He said that Saudi Arabia, UAE and other Islamic countries have been extending support to the flood victims, for which the nation is grateful to them. He said the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal is being celebrated throughout the country as the month of the Message of 'Rehmatul lil Al-Alameen' (PBUH) in which 'Paigham-e-Rehmatul lil Alameen' conferences, seminars and congregations will be held under the aegis of PUC. To a question, he strongly condemned the explosion in Kabul educational institution, saying that killing of innocent people is not acceptable under any circumstances.

He said the way Prime Minister has raised voice in the United Nations against the elements that spread terrorism and extremism, the entire Islamic world and the world leadership will have to pay attention in this regard.