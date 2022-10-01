PINKtober awareness drive launched

LAHORE:The Pink Ribbon Pakistan has launched a four-week “PINKtober National Awareness Drive” during the month of October, since, October is known as breast cancer awareness month, which engages everyone from grassroots level to the policymakers.

Studies suggest that breast cancer can be treated and cured if diagnosed at an early stage, and its survival rate is more than 90 percent, a press release issued by Pink Ribbon said. It has chalked out a four-week plan to highlight the most important aspect of the campaign. In the first week, Pink Ribbon will illuminate hundreds of buildings and iconic structures to remind us of the message of early detection and how breast cancer awareness can save thousands of lives.

The second week will highlight the importance of mammograms as Pink Ribbon will strongly encourage women to go through mammograms and stay familiar with their breast health. The third week will be dedicated to creating awareness about taking care of the well-being of women and prevention of cancer that can reduce cancer risk by 40 percent. In the last week of PINKtober, young girls with breast cancer whose number is rising in Pakistan, will be shown support.