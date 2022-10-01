Best facilities being provided in govt hospitals: Pervaiz

LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that the government was providing the best healthcare facilities in partnership with the private sector and added that patients would be given free medicine in government hospitals.

A delegation of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust (RTEHT) and Indus Hospital called on Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his office. The delegation comprised of chairman Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust Mian Muhammad Ahsan, Indus Hospital Health Network chairman Abdul Karim Paracha, president Dr Abdul Bari Khan, CEO (North) Dr Tasman, and marketing head Salman Hamid. Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, MPA Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Raasikh Elahi, former principal secretary GM Sikandar, former BoP president Hamesh Khan and others were also present.

The chief minister approved handing over hospitals in Mianwali and Talagang to Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust and Indus Hospital. The operational management of mother and child hospital Mianwali will be given to Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust to be run on Indus Hospital modal while the management of THQ hospital Talagang and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi hospital would also be handed over to Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust.

The Indus Hospital would ensure operational management of both the hospitals while mother and child hospital Mianwali and nursing college would be operationalised in partnership with Indus Hospital and Health Network, the CM added.

He emphasised that the government was providing the best healthcare facilities in partnership with the private sector and added that patients would be given free medicine in government hospitals. Mian Muhammad Ahsan assured of early operationalisation of the Mianwali hospital while the CM was told that Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust and Indus Hospital were managing nine hospitals and regional blood centres while providing free treatment facility to 3.5 million patients annually.