Sarfaraz be brought back: Nadeem Omar

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar has praised the former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed's contribution to Pakistan cricket and urged the selectors to give him another chance.
Speaking to media at a local cricket event, he said, “Rizwan is currently performing outstandingly but if you want to improve the batting then Sarfaraz and Rizwan can play together."
He said Sarfaraz was a good player of fast bowling. "He has great experience of playing sensibly against fast bowling," Nadeem added.
The Quetta Gladiators' owner demanded that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) arrange a school tournament immediately to find young talent and improve the grassroots cricket. “PCB should organise a local inter- school event.
Nadeem revealed that an English county club will come to Karachi next month. "An English county club will visit Karachi next month. Gladiators and Omar Associates will host a few matches at the KCCA Stadium," he added.
He also hinted that Asad Shafiq will be part of the Quetta Gladiators squad for the next season of the Pakistan Super League owing to his recent performance in the KPL-II.
