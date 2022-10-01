Winter is coming

I reside in the Tajbagh area of Lahore and want to draw attention to the problem of Sui gas supply in my neighbourhood. The gas pressure is highly inconsistent and the gas supply will cease at random hours without any forewarning.
I am certain that many other areas are dealing with the same issues, since winter is approaching. I implore the SNGPL to ensure that all areas receive a steady supply of gas, the people already have more than enough problems to deal with.
Amina Noor
Lahore
Large protests are taking place in Iran; many women are out on the streets to protest against the mandatory wearing of...
The article ‘Breaking the false glass ceiling’ by Sharmila Faruqi, the writer — a respected member of the Sindh...
Our area is among those experiencing frequent power outages. Although the local residents have informed the...
I would like to draw the attention of KE towards the frequent power outages in many areas of Karachi. These outages...
This letter refers to the article ‘Generation Alpha’ by Dr Imran Batada. The article argues that Generation Alpha...
Things are moving in a direction where the future of democracy could become bright if all cards are played correctly...
Comments