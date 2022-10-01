Winter is coming

I reside in the Tajbagh area of Lahore and want to draw attention to the problem of Sui gas supply in my neighbourhood. The gas pressure is highly inconsistent and the gas supply will cease at random hours without any forewarning.

I am certain that many other areas are dealing with the same issues, since winter is approaching. I implore the SNGPL to ensure that all areas receive a steady supply of gas, the people already have more than enough problems to deal with.

Amina Noor

Lahore