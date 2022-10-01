Winds of change

Things are moving in a direction where the future of democracy could become bright if all cards are played correctly by all players. Once the election is conducted and the people of Pakistan are given a chance to vote freely and, more importantly, the results are not influenced in any way, the new democratic setup would be stronger and more sustainable than ever before.
It seems inevitable that real democracy will finally take its roots as a consequence of this year’s events, which include a successful no-confidence motion against a sitting PM, the conclusion of some of the corruption related cases and greater political awareness and participation among the people.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton, Canada
Large protests are taking place in Iran; many women are out on the streets to protest against the mandatory wearing of...
The article ‘Breaking the false glass ceiling’ by Sharmila Faruqi, the writer — a respected member of the Sindh...
Our area is among those experiencing frequent power outages. Although the local residents have informed the...
I reside in the Tajbagh area of Lahore and want to draw attention to the problem of Sui gas supply in my...
I would like to draw the attention of KE towards the frequent power outages in many areas of Karachi. These outages...
This letter refers to the article ‘Generation Alpha’ by Dr Imran Batada. The article argues that Generation Alpha...
Comments