Winds of change

Things are moving in a direction where the future of democracy could become bright if all cards are played correctly by all players. Once the election is conducted and the people of Pakistan are given a chance to vote freely and, more importantly, the results are not influenced in any way, the new democratic setup would be stronger and more sustainable than ever before.

It seems inevitable that real democracy will finally take its roots as a consequence of this year’s events, which include a successful no-confidence motion against a sitting PM, the conclusion of some of the corruption related cases and greater political awareness and participation among the people.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada