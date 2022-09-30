Fawad Chaudhry. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Thursday criticised the rulers and alleged that the real reason to conspire against PTI Chairman Imran Khan to oust his government was to exonerate themselves of corruption cases worth billions of rupees.

Reacting strongly to Maryam Nawaz’s acquittal in a corruption case, they charged that it was another dark day in the history of Pakistan, as people are neck-deep in inflation but graft cases of corrupt rulers are being dismissed on daily basis.

The PTI leaders said that the cabal of crooks gathered against Imran Khan to remove his government, not to serve the public but to clear their names of mega corruption cases. PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said that inflation was soaring at an alarming pace day by day because the ‘imported government’ was busy in dismissing their mega corruption cases. He said that these corrupt rulers had nothing to do with public interest as it was evident from the fact that this was the main reason to conspire against Imran Khan to remove his government through a foreign-backed conspiracy.

Senior Vice President of PTI Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the state institutions have lost the nation’s trust and confidence; therefore, their decisions have no value in the people’s court, whether they gave decisions in favour or against someone.

Fawad said that it was beyond any doubt that it is another dark day in the history of Pakistan. “Now, the next question of the nation is that the judges should tell us who owns the apartments worth billions of rupees in London in which the Sharif family has been living for years and where the property is giving birth to children,” he asked.

PTI Secretary Information Farrukh Habib said that Hussain Nawaz had said that the beneficial owner of the London palace was Maryam Safdar and a fake trust deed was created in calibri font, which was not invented in that year.

He said that they (rulers) acquired NRO-2 by appointing a blue-eyed NAB prosecutor, adding that Pakistan was paying the price of regime change, as all thieves were being released one after another. PTI’s senior member Babar Awan said the jail department would teach lessons about the Sharif family to prisoners, so that they can get NRO-II as well.