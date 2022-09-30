PMLN KP elated at IHC verdict

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spokesperson and Member Provincial Assembly, Ikhtiar Wali, on Thursday welcomed the acquittal of Maryam Nawaz Sharif by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the Avenfield properties reference.

Four years after conviction, PMLN Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (Retd) Safdar were acquitted in the Avenfield properties reference after the IHC overturned the verdict delivered in July 2018. Talking to reporters, the PMLN leader said all cases against Maryam Nawaz were concocted.

He alleged that the National Accountability Bureau-Niazi alliance had framed false cases against the PMLN leaders.

The IHC verdict, he said, had brightened the chances of the party’s supreme leader Nawaz Sharif’s acquittal, encouraged democratic forces and increased the prestige of the higher judiciary.