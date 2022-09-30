 
Friday September 30, 2022
Peshawar

Youth kills brother

By Our Correspondent
September 30, 2022

TAKHTBHAI: A youth shot dead his brother over a petty issue at Faqir Gul Killay in Sadaat Baba area in Lundkhwar on Thursday.

Sayyad Ahmad, father of Umar Musa and Ubaid Sayyad, told the police that his sons traded harsh words over some minor issue.

