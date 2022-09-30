Health projects being completed on time: Yasmin

LAHORE:A meeting was held in the Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education under the chairmanship of Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, in which Special Secretary M Usman, Additional Secretary Agha Nabeel, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, MS Gangaram Hospital Dr. Athar participated.

Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid reviewed in detail the ongoing progress on the establishment of the Institute of Urology and Transplantation Rawalpindi, DHQ Sahiwal and Gujranwala as teaching hospitals, the establishment of the Mother and Child Block in Gangaram Hospital Lahore and the establishment of the Institute of Cardiology in Dera Ghazi Khan during meeting. Special Secretary M Usman and Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haque Bhatti gave a briefing to Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid. Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that all the ongoing health projects in Punjab are being completed on time. The under-construction Mother and Child Block in Gangaram Hospital Lahore will also be opened for the public soon.