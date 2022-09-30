Bumrah out of SA T20s with back injury

NEW DELHI: India´s Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the remaining two matches against South Africa due to a back injury and remains doubtful for the T20 World Cup starting next month.

Bumrah, who recently returned to the squad from injury, missed the team´s opening T20 win over South Africa on Wednesday after he complained of back pain. "He is out of the remaining two matches due to a back injury," a senior official of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told AFP.