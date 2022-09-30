Bumrah out of SA T20s with back injury

NEW DELHI: India´s Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the remaining two matches against South Africa due to a back injury and remains doubtful for the T20 World Cup starting next month.
Bumrah, who recently returned to the squad from injury, missed the team´s opening T20 win over South Africa on Wednesday after he complained of back pain. "He is out of the remaining two matches due to a back injury," a senior official of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told AFP.
LAHORE: Stand-in captain Moeen Ali has said England would not want to take a risk with Jos Buttler with the T20 World...
LONDON: Yorkshire's new overseas signing Shan Masood has been appointed as the club's captain, from when he arrives at...
KARACHI: Mari Petroleum Company Limited after completing the departmental disciplinary proceedings has terminated the...
Ag AFPSYDNEY: Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas nailed 13 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists as the United...
SINGAPORE: Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton said Thursday he feels for the fans with Max Verstappen on the...
KARACHI: Bismillah Khan's century went in vain as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Balochistan by 10 wickets at the NBP...
Comments