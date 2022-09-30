Unjust burden

These days the electricity bills are increasing unjustly and are now greater than the salaries of most daily-wage earners. These bills often include charges for works that are not done in Karachi. For example, there are piles of garbage all over the city but KMC charges people for trash collection through their electricity bill. This is on top of other onerous charges, like the fuel adjustment charge.
Interruption of supply is never factored into the bills, which are entirely disproportional to usage. When it is difficult for a poor citizen to eat two meals a day, how can he or she pay such extortionate bills?
Zainab Shariq
Karachi
