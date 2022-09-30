Timely investment

According to reports, the Qatar Investment Authority has announced that it will invest $3 billion in Pakistan’s economy. The investment will include money for LNG power plants and boost our foreign exchange reserves, which are in freefall.
We must expedite the implementation of this deal, ensuring that our notoriously slow and inefficient bureaucracy does not cause any unwarranted delays, as this deal is crucial to our economic stability.
Abdul Jabbar Gola
Quetta
Poverty is one of the biggest problems that Pakistan faces today. Nearly 22 per cent of the population lives under the...
These days the electricity bills are increasing unjustly and are now greater than the salaries of most daily-wage...
At midnight, some unknown person obtained data from my ATM card and by using my internet banking facility, transferred...
The government of Balochistan has fixed the age limit for government jobs at 43 years. In doing so, the provincial...
There are many senior positions and posts that require their holders to take certain oaths before they assume their...
International Translation Day was initially launched in 1953 by the International Federation of Translators on the...
Comments