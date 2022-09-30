Timely investment

According to reports, the Qatar Investment Authority has announced that it will invest $3 billion in Pakistan’s economy. The investment will include money for LNG power plants and boost our foreign exchange reserves, which are in freefall.

We must expedite the implementation of this deal, ensuring that our notoriously slow and inefficient bureaucracy does not cause any unwarranted delays, as this deal is crucial to our economic stability.

Abdul Jabbar Gola

Quetta